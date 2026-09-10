Getty Images Sport
Real Madrid set to offer Thibaut Courtois contract extension after Inter heroics
Madrid plan Courtois contract extension
Courtois has been the undisputed bedrock of Madrid's defence over the past decade. Following his spectacular performance against Inter, the club’s sporting direction is ready to secure his long-term future at the Santiago Bernabeu.
According to reports from Cope, the Spanish giants are eager to initiate contract talks in the coming days. The primary goal is to extend his current deal, ensuring the 33-year-old remains a vital asset for years to come.
Securing the goalkeeper’s signature would eliminate any lingering debate about his position. It also paves the way for Courtois to complete at least a historic tenth season guarding the net for Los Blancos.
- Getty Images Sport
Pushing for a speedy renewal process
The urgency to renew Courtois stems from his incredibly consistent form at the start of the current campaign. His shot-stopping masterclass against Inter merely highlighted what the Madrid hierarchy already knew.
The same report indicate that the club's administration is prepared to make a formal approach immediately. Initial contacts between the two parties are expected to take place in the coming hours to outline the framework of a new agreement.
There is a mutual desire to get a deal over the line quickly. Los Blancos recognise that tying down one of the world's best goalkeepers is an absolute priority for their continued success in domestic and European competitions.
Total commitment to the Madrid cause
Courtois’ dedication to Madrid has only deepened in recent months. Having officially stepped down from international duty with Belgium, the veteran shot-stopper is now entirely focused on his club career.
This single-minded approach has translated into elite performances on the pitch, proving that age is merely a number. Currently 34, Courtois remains at the very peak of his physical and technical powers.
Goalkeepers traditionally enjoy longer careers at the highest level compared to outfield players. Consequently, his advancing years are not viewed as a concern by the Madrid coaching staff or the boardroom.
- Getty Images Sport
Negotiations could feature minor contract debate
While Madrid's initial plan is to offer a one-year extension through the 2027-28 season, the negotiations may require some compromise. The club traditionally prefers to manage older players on a strict year-by-year basis.
However, given his exceptional output, Courtois is in a strong position to negotiate. The Belgian could logically request a guaranteed two-year extension to provide ultimate stability for the final chapter of his career.
A minor tug-of-war in the boardroom is expected, but both sides are fundamentally aligned on the outcome. Ultimately, a swift resolution seems highly likely, allowing Courtois to continue dominating between the sticks in the Spanish capital.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting