The Rondo, USMNT edition: Is the Germany loss concerning, who stood out in World Cup tune-ups and who didn’t?

In the last week, the USMNT played two games. They won one against a pretty good team, and lost one against a very good team. The win was narrow. The loss was, well, a little harder to define.

A 2-1 defeat to Germany is not exactly a disaster. The U.S. have quarterfinal ambitions. Germany, as ever, expect to win the whole thing. There is a gap there, and Saturday showed it.

Still, there were good things to take from the loss. Germany scored inside the first two minutes. The U.S. didn't crumble. They found a well-deserved equalizer, pushed back physically and, for stretches, looked like a team that could compete. And then, of course, quality took over. Germany scored again in the second half and didn’t really give the Americans a sniff after halftime. That, ultimately, was the difference between a world-class team and a pretty good one.

So what can we take from all of this? Going into a World Cup off a loss is, objectively, not ideal. But these games tend to be judged on performances, at least if the messaging from the players and manager is to be believed. Better a spirited defeat than a lifeless one.

Friday is when the drama really starts. The U.S. will be judged on tournaments, and tournaments alone. But there are still takeaways from this final week before it all begins. GOAL writers try to figure them out in another edition of... The Rondo.