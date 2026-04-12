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The road to the title… Al-Nasr must avoid first-round elimination in a make-or-break match

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A tricky patch is troubling the players under Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus.

Al-Nassr enters the decisive stage of the Saudi Roshen League in a heated atmosphere, with anticipated clashes that could derail its title challenge as Al-Hilal breathes down its neck at the top of the table.

With the campaign entering its closing stages, there is zero margin for error, and each fixture now carries the weight of a potential title decider.

  • FBL-KSA-NASSR-NAJMAAFP

    Where is Al-Nasr?

    Al-Nasr lead the Roshen Professional League with 73 points after a crucial 2-0 win over Al-Akhdoud on Saturday, Matchday 28.

    The club now sits five points clear of second-placed Al-Hilal (68 points), boasting the league’s best attack (78 goals) and its second-sturdiest defence, having shipped only 21 goals.

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  • Al Nassr v Al Najmah: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Suicide mission

    Al-Nassr are chasing their first Saudi Pro League title in many years, but they must first navigate a demanding six-match finish to the campaign.

    The run begins next Wednesday in Matchday 29 against Al-Ittifaq, then Al-Ahli visit on 28 April for Matchday 30.

    Read also... Major shock: Al-Nassr vs. Al-Akhdoud referee ignores Sadio Mané sending-off!
    Read also... Video: Ronaldo—“The battle with Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli isn’t over, and we’re ready for the decisive stages.”

    Matchday 31 sees Al-Nassr travel to Al-Qadisiyah on 2 May, then host city rivals Al-Hilal in the Riyadh derby the following week.

    Al-Nassr will then wrap up the season against Al-Shabab on 13 May (Matchday 33) before meeting Damac in the final round on 21 May.



  • Al Nassr v Al Najmah: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

    The Ghost of the First Floor

    Al-Nasr made a stunning start to the season, securing 10 wins in the Roshen League to top the table with 30 points, the most recent of which came against Al-Akhdoud.

    Yet a puzzling slump followed, as the team went four matches without a win: they drew 2-2 with Al-Ittifaq and lost 2-3 to Al-Ahli.

    Further defeats to Al-Qadisiyah (1–2) and Al-Hilal (1–3) cost them 11 points, allowing Al-Hilal to open a roughly seven-point gap at the summit.

    Al-Nassr now enter the run-in with six decisive matches remaining, including the four fixtures where they previously slipped up in the first half of the campaign.


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  • Al Nassr v Al Najmah: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Shock or triumph?

    Al-Hilal need four wins from their remaining fixtures—against Al-Ittifaq, Al-Ahli, Al-Qadisiyah and Al-Hilal—to clinch the Roshen League title outright.

    Should the first-half results recur, Al-Nassr will hand the title to Al-Hilal or Al-Ahli, with Al-Raqi finishing third on 66 points.

    As a result, Al-Nassr’s Portuguese coach, Jorge Jesus, is left with a daunting challenge: he must win the title with two rounds to spare, and do it at Al-Hilal’s expense in the derby.

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