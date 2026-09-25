Covid fake certificate scandal! Breel Embolo dropped from Switzerland squad after Granit Xhaka withdrawal over forged documents

The Swiss national team’s international break has been thrown into further disarray following the departure of Embolo. The Atlanta United forward will not be travelling for Tuesday's clash against Scotland as originally intended, after the Swiss soccer federation confirmed his exit on Friday following fresh media reports surrounding his involvement in obtaining forged COVID-19 test certificates in 2021.

In an official statement addressing the player's sudden departure, the federation explained the reasoning behind the move. The governing body noted: 'This decision aims to allow the team to remain fully focused on the next matches.' This represents a significant blow to the squad's preparations, as they look to navigate a busy schedule that includes away trips to North Macedonia and Scotland, followed by home matches in Lucerne against Slovenia and North Macedonia. The loss of such a key offensive weapon leaves the coaching staff with limited options up front.