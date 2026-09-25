AFP
Covid fake certificate scandal! Breel Embolo dropped from Switzerland squad after Granit Xhaka withdrawal over forged documents
Scandal forces second Swiss withdrawal
The Swiss national team’s international break has been thrown into further disarray following the departure of Embolo. The Atlanta United forward will not be travelling for Tuesday's clash against Scotland as originally intended, after the Swiss soccer federation confirmed his exit on Friday following fresh media reports surrounding his involvement in obtaining forged COVID-19 test certificates in 2021.
In an official statement addressing the player's sudden departure, the federation explained the reasoning behind the move. The governing body noted: 'This decision aims to allow the team to remain fully focused on the next matches.' This represents a significant blow to the squad's preparations, as they look to navigate a busy schedule that includes away trips to North Macedonia and Scotland, followed by home matches in Lucerne against Slovenia and North Macedonia. The loss of such a key offensive weapon leaves the coaching staff with limited options up front.
- Getty Images Sport
Xhaka leads the exodus
Embolo is not the first veteran to be sidelined by this historical documentation scandal. Switzerland captain Xhaka had already agreed to step away from the camp last weekend. The Sunderland midfielder, who holds the national record with 152 caps, is currently embroiled in a legal investigation involving a medical professional accused of issuing fake vaccination certificates during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Speaking on his own situation previously, the former Arsenal man was transparent about his past choices and the resulting fallout. Xhaka admitted getting the forged document in 2022 and accepted he made mistakes. By removing himself from the environment, the captain hoped to shield his teammates from the intense media pressure surrounding the investigation.
Suspensions and protocol errors
Even before this latest development, Embolo’s availability for Saturday's upcoming match against North Macedonia was already non-existent. The striker was serving a suspension following his controversial red card during the World Cup quarterfinal clash against Argentina. That dismissal became a major talking point in international football circles after it was revealed that the officials on the day had made a significant error.
The game's governing bodies eventually addressed the incident, with Zurich-based rules panel IFAB later admitting that Embolo was mistakenly sent off in a clear breach of video review protocol.
- Getty Images Sport
Impact on the pitch despite off-field drama
Despite these recurring distractions, Embolo has remained a productive figure on the pitch for both club and country when available. At the World Cup, the 29-year-old scored in Switzerland's opening 1-1 draw with Qatar - despite arriving days after his team-mates due to US visa complications - before adding another key goal in their round-of-32 victory over Algeria.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting