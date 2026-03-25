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Study finds 75 percent of Americans plan to follow FIFA World Cup 2026

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A new study highlighted by Sports Business Journal shows the FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to capture a massive U.S. audience, with 75 percent of Americans planning to follow, and younger, urban fans and families driving momentum - even as ticket prices could keep many watching from home. Interest is also rising, with nearly half of the respondents more engaged than for the 2022 tournament.

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    Key findings

    The survey, which was done by Full Circle Research in March, polled 2,000 U.S. adults

    Here were the key results:

    • A clear majority of Americans are bought in, with 75 percent expecting to follow the 2026 tournament in some capacity

    • Hardcore engagement is more limited, as just 26 percent say they plan to watch “a lot” of matches

    • That number climbs significantly among millennials, where 37 percent expect to follow closely

    Sports Business Journal conducted the research ahead of its Business of Soccer conference, which kicks off Wednesday. 

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    Other key findings

    Diving deeper, the data shows families and host-city residents are fueling engagement — but, in a familiar theme, cost remains a major barrier for fans hoping to attend:

    • Engagement is strongest in host markets, with 42 percent of city residents planning to watch heavily, compared to 22 percent in suburban areas and just 16 percent in rural communities

    • Families are a major driver, as 43 percent of respondents with children under 16 say they’ll watch “a lot,” versus 17 percent without kids

    • Momentum is building, with 48 percent of Americans more interested than they were in 2022 - and North America hosting cited as a key factor

    • There is a real appetite to attend, with 63 percent of interested fans at least somewhat likely to go to a match

    • Cost looms as the biggest barrier, as 57 percent cite ticket prices as a concern, with most unwilling to pay more than $250–$500 per ticket. 

    • Only one-third of those surveyed raised security as a concern. 

  • 'May skew toward higher-income and highly engaged fans'

    Assessing the findings, Jed Pearsall, President of Performance Research, believes there's a commonality. 

    “These findings suggest that while interest in attending is broad, actual attendance may skew toward higher-income and highly engaged fans, with many others opting for at-home or public viewing experiences,” Pearsall said. 

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  • Aerial Views of Estadio Azteca Ahead of 2026 FIFA World CupGetty Images Sport

    What comes next?

    The FIFA World Cup starts on June 11 as Mexico will host South Africa. 

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