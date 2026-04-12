She also emphasised that “the player, who was born in Senlis, is a major draw in Morocco, his parents’ homeland”.

She added that the Atlas Lions are stepping up their pursuit of the youngster, with the 2026 World Cup just two months away.

Read also: Bayern’s terrifying messages… Is Real Madrid taking note?

Read also: A blatant provocation... A strange message from Yamal after the Catalan derby

The young Lille midfielder told French programme Téléfoot on Sunday: “It is a great honour to receive offers from both national teams.”

He added that holding a new sporting nationality is an advantage, stressing that a national-team decision should feel spontaneous rather than forced.