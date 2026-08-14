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Stamford Bridge set to host Champions League matches despite Chelsea’s absence from Europe’s elite competition this season
Shakhtar eye ambitious London move
Ukrainian powerhouse Shakhtar Donetsk are actively seeking to play their Champions League home fixtures at Stamford Bridge for the upcoming campaign.
The club has been displaced from their home, the Donbas Arena, since 2014 following the Russia-backed annexation of Donetsk. While they have recently utilized various stadiums across Poland, Germany, and Slovenia for European nights, the lure of London has now become a primary focus for their executive team.
The move would see elite continental football return to the Fulham Road despite the Blues failing to qualify for the competition themselves. According to Ben Jacobs, Stamford Bridge is well-placed to host Shakhtar’s games this season as talks continue between the two organizations.
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Strengthening the Chelsea connection
The relationship between Chelsea and Shakhtar has grown significantly over the past eighteen months, largely sparked by the high-profile transfer of Mykhailo Mudryk to London in early 2023. This bond was further solidified through collaboration on the Game4Ukraine charity event, which raised substantial funds for humanitarian efforts.
For Shakhtar, playing in West London offers a unique opportunity to engage with a large expatriate community. There are approximately 32,000 Ukraine-born residents currently living in the capital, with estimates suggesting over 100,000 people of Ukrainian heritage reside across the United Kingdom.
Scheduling and regulatory hurdles
Chelsea’s disappointing tenth-place finish in the Premier League last season has inadvertently paved the way for this arrangement. Without the burden of their own European schedule, there are fewer logistical conflicts regarding pitch maintenance and matchday security.
However, the plan still requires formal approval from various governing bodies. Both UEFA and the Hammersmith and Fulham Council must sign off on the additional fixtures before the deal can be officially ratified by all parties involved.
The decision would mark a historic moment for the stadium, which has long been a fortress for Chelsea in European competition. Fans may find the sight of another club occupying their home turf for Champions League nights jarring, but the humanitarian and diplomatic benefits appear to be the driving force for the Blues' leadership.
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Decision expected within days
The football world is now waiting for the official green light on this unprecedented ground-sharing agreement. Insiders suggest that the negotiations have reached a critical stage where the final details regarding security and ticketing are being ironed out.
The prospect of seeing the likes of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, or Manchester City lining up at Stamford Bridge under the Shakhtar banner adds a fascinating layer to the new Champions League format debuting this season.
While the administrative process continues, the timeline for an announcement is tight. According to recent updates on the situation, Shakhtar are expected to communicate their decision next week regarding where they will play their home matches.
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