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‘You legend’ - Spygate message leaked from Southampton saga that cost the Saints a shot at promotion to the Premier League
Pressure on junior staff exposed
The Arbitration Panel's report into Southampton's failed appeal has revealed the immense strain placed on young employees during the Spygate scandal. William Salt, the intern caught filming Middlesbrough’s training from behind a tree, told the commission he feared for his future at the club.
"I didn’t really have an option and wasn’t provided an opportunity to say no. I was an intern and was doing what I was told," Salt explained in his evidence. Another analyst echoed these sentiments, noting that a colleague had lost his job earlier in the campaign, creating a climate of fear among the staff.
The investigation uncovered a message sent to Salt after a successful mission against Oxford United in December, which read: "You legend. Manager loved it!" Despite the praise, the Saints accept regulatory breaches regarding the systematic monitoring of opponents.
The panel was largely unimpressed by Southampton's initial defense, describing the spying operation as a "contrived and determined plan" that was sanctioned at the highest levels of the coaching staff.
Eckert retains backing of owner
Despite being at the centre of the storm, head coach Eckert has received a public vote of confidence from Southampton owner Dragan Solak. The German manager issued an apology via an eight-minute video, admitting his role in the debacle. "For everything that has happened I want to apologise. I hold my hands up because as a head coach I am responsible," Eckert stated. He further confessed, "I am a young coach, I have made a mistake, and I take full responsibility."
Solak has remained firm that his manager should stay, suggesting that such practices are more common in other European leagues. Speaking about the 33-year-old, the Southampton owner stands by embattled manager, claiming he deserves a second chance because he is a "super-talented" leader.
Deception and cover-up attempts
The report also detailed the club's attempts to hide the spying operation once it became public. Chief executive Phil Parsons allegedly misled the investigation by claiming no footage was captured or shared.
Internally, there were suggestions to scrub Salt's image from official club photography, including Manager of the Month pictures. However, investigators found that Eckert was presented with tactical breakdowns derived from the illicitly filmed videos even after the Middlesbrough incident occurred.
The panel's findings suggest that the deception went beyond simple omission. The written reasons state that Parsons claimed the intern "was not instructed by any members of senior club staff," a claim the panel found to be untrue.
- Sky Sports
Integrity of the panel questioned
Southampton have since expressed regret over these actions, stating: "The club accepts that aspects of our initial response to the situation were not treated with the level of scrutiny they required at the time. In hindsight, we wish this had been managed differently from the outset."
While accepting their own failings, Southampton have retaliated by questioning the impartiality of the Arbitration Panel. The club pointed to historic ties between two panel members and Middlesbrough, the club they were ultimately replaced by in the play-off final.
David Winnie had a brief playing spell at Boro decades ago, while Lydia Banerjee works for a law firm previously used by the Teesside club. Southampton argued these links "raise legitimate questions about consistency, perception and the standards of independence."