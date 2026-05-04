Why epic speeches have allowed ‘leader of players’ Martin O’Neill to thrive at Celtic as a 74-year-old

Quizzed on whether O’Neill is proof that certain methods work in any era, former Celtic loanee Gray - who briefly worked under a demanding tactician in 2003 - told GOAL while speaking exclusively in association with Grazieslot: “Yeah, there's certain managers who could have managed in any era, and I think Martin is definitely one of them.

“He's a leader, he's a leader of players. When he speaks, you listen. When he speaks and gives you information, you take it on board and you understand it and you want to try and do it to the best of your ability. He's just got this knack of winning football matches, and he's got this knack of getting the best out of players.

“Although it was a short period of time when I was under Martin at Celtic, some of his speeches or half-time speeches in games were some of the best I've ever heard. You wanted to break through walls to go and play for him, that's the type of manager I would love in charge at my club.”