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Spain v Czechia - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A3 MD3Getty Images Sport
Moataz Elgammal

Spain player ratings vs Czechia: Lamine Yamal and Rodri masterclass maintains perfect Nations League record

Player ratings
Spain vs Czechia
Spain
Czechia
UEFA Nations League A
L. Yamal
Rodri

Luis de la Fuente's side maintained their perfect start to the UEFA Nations League campaign with a 3-1 victory over Czechia. Early dominance put the hosts in control, and despite a second-half scare, a late finish secured all three points to keep them firmly at the top of Group 3.

Spain delivered a commanding performance in Oviedo to continue their flawless run. They were out of the blocks with devastating efficiency, as Lamine Yamal found the net just six minutes into the contest following clever work from Dani Olmo. The tactical superiority was evident as they starved Czechia of possession, eventually doubling their advantage before the interval through a trademark Rodri finish in the 35th minute.

However, the second half lacked the clinical edge of the first, allowing the visitors a route back into the game when Jirí Sláma struck in the 69th minute. The goal briefly disrupted the rhythm, but the technical gulf remained vast as Spain controlled 69% of possession and recorded 766 passes. As Czechia chased an equaliser, Ladislav Krejcí was dismissed for a second yellow card, before substitute Mikel Merino finally put the game to bed in the 89th minute. Here is how the Spanish players rated on a successful and eventful night.

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    Goalkeeper & defence

    D. Raya - 6/10

    A largely spectator role for the Arsenal man as Spain dominated the ball. He was left relatively helpless for Jirí Sláma’s goal in the 69th minute, which was one of only two shots on target he faced all evening. His distribution remained crisp, aiding the build-up from the back.

    A. Laporte - 7/10

    Laporte was the bedrock of the Spanish defence, managing the high line with his usual composure. He helped limit Czechia to speculative efforts rather than high-quality chances, snuffing out danger before it reached the penalty area.

    R. Le Normand - 7/10

    Strong in the air and aggressive in his front-foot defending, Le Normand stopped several potential counter-attacks before they could develop. His partnership with Laporte continues to look like one of the most stable in international football.

    F. Garcia - 6/10

    Garcia provided consistent width on the left flank, allowing the interior midfielders more room to operate. While he wasn't directly involved in the goals, his positioning forced the Czech wingers into deep defensive roles for much of the match.

    I. Fresneda - 6/10

    A steady performance from the young full-back. He focused on maintaining the defensive shape and was disciplined in his tracking, although he was less adventurous going forward than his counterpart on the opposite wing.

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    Midfield

    Rodri - 9/10

    The metronome of this Spanish side, Rodri was imperious. Beyond his goal in the 35th minute to make it 2-0, he dictated the tempo of the game, completing the lion's share of Spain’s 766 passes. He was replaced by Martín Zubimendi in the 77th minute after another tactical masterclass.

    D. Olmo - 8/10

    Olmo’s ability to find pockets of space between the lines was the primary reason Spain looked so dangerous early on. He provided the assist for Yamal’s opening goal in the sixth minute and was the creative hub until his withdrawal, replaced by Fermín López in the 67th minute.

    A. Baena - 6.5/10

    Baena worked hard in the engine room and was a constant attacking threat, forcing Antonín Kinsky into three solid saves in the first half. Despite his energetic output, he was replaced by Yéremy Pino in the 46th minute as De la Fuente looked to refresh the wide areas.

    Pedri - 7/10

    Pedri displayed his usual balletic grace on the ball, frequently escaping pressure with ease. He linked well with Yamal in the first half, though he lacked a final killer ball before being replaced by Mikel Merino in the 67th minute.

  • Spain v Czechia - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A3 MD3Getty Images Sport

    Attack

    L. Yamal - 9/10

    The teenager continues to defy his age. He took his goal in the sixth minute with supreme confidence, setting the tone for the entire match. His dribbling caused constant headaches for the Czech defence until he was replaced by Víctor Muñoz in the 46th minute.

    R. Fernandez - 6.5/10

    A frustrating night for the striker who led the line, but he still made his presence felt among Spain's 18 shots. He saw a dangerous effort saved in the 49th minute and played a vital part in the build-up to the third goal, dragging defenders out of position.

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    Substitutes & manager

    Y. Pino - 6/10

    Replaced Baena in the 46th minute. While energetic, he couldn't quite replicate the sheer gravity that the first-half attackers exerted on the Czech backline.

    V. Munoz - 7/10

    Replaced Yamal in the 46th minute. Munoz proved to be a vital addition, testing the goalkeeper in the 88th minute and providing the pre-assist for Merino’s late sealer, justifying his introduction with a direct contribution.

    M. Merino - 8/10

    The perfect super-sub. Replaced Pedri in the 67th minute, he added physicality to the midfield and arrived perfectly in the box to score the goal that finally ended the Czech resistance in the 89th minute.

    F. Lopez - 5.5/10

    Replaced Olmo in the 67th minute. He helped keep the ball during a period where Czechia were growing in confidence, but his night was marred by a yellow card for simulation in stoppage time.

    M. Zubimendi - 6/10

    Replaced Rodri in the 77th minute. He sat deep and ensured there were no further defensive lapses as Spain saw out the win.

    L. de la Fuente (Manager) - 8/10

    De la Fuente’s tactical setup was excellent, as evidenced by the sheer volume of passes and chances created. His substitutions were proactive rather than reactive, with both Munoz and Merino combining for the final goal to kill the game.

UEFA Nations League A
Croatia crest
Croatia
CRO
Spain crest
Spain
ESP
UEFA Nations League A
England crest
England
ENG
Czechia crest
Czechia
CZE