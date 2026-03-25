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Spain boss Luis de la Fuente claims Lamine Yamal has been 'touched by magic' as he heaps praise on 'respectful' Barcelona wonderkid
A special talent for La Roja
De la Fuente has spared no superlatives when discussing Yamal, hailing the Barcelona academy graduate as an example for young players across the globe. Speaking on DAZN's Revelado, the Spain boss emphasized that the teenager possesses a rare quality that sets him apart from his peers in world football.
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Yamal an 'immense talent'
"Lamine is an example of a well-rounded, educated, respectful young man with immense talent. You can immediately see those kinds of footballers who are touched by magic that says, 'You're going to be special,'" De la Fuente said. He also noted that the Spanish FA (RFEF) worked tirelessly to ensure the youngster committed his international future to La Roja, given that Yamal was also eligible to represent Morocco and Equatorial Guinea.
He added: "That's why the RFEF did everything necessary to secure his loyalty, to bring him on board, and to convince him that playing for the Spanish national team was the best thing for him."
Gavi's injury and Rodri's return
The conversation also turned to the emotional toll of Gavi’s long-term injury struggles at Barcelona. De la Fuente admitted the situation was devastating for the entire Spain squad, saying: "His injury was one of the toughest moments in our experience. Personally, it was incredibly difficult, and for his teammates as well. We experienced it with great pain, as if a family member had suffered an accident. He is a player very dear to all of us."
In more positive news, the coach provided a reassuring update on Manchester City's Rodri, who has been working his way back to full fitness. De la Fuente added: "He's in a better place now and I'm not worried because I see his recovery is very good, he's going to continue playing these next few months, and he's already playing normally for his club. He's a world-class player, the best, and along with [Martin] Zubimendi, one of the two best midfielders in the world."
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Eyes on the 2026 World Cup
With the European Championship trophy already in the cabinet, the Spain national team has shifted their focus toward the 2026 World Cup.
"Ever since the European Championship ended, we've been thinking about what it would mean to experience a World Cup. And seeing a country so dedicated and excited about a possible goal fills me with great joy," De la Fuente said.
Their campaign will kick off in Group H, where Spain have been drawn alongside Uruguay, Saudi Arabia, and tournament debutants Cape Verde. With talents like Yamal leading the charge, Spain will undoubtedly head into the tournament as one of the heavy favourites.