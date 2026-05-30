'What's the reason?' - Thomas Muller demands explanation for Anthony Gordon's decision to snub Bayern in favour of €80m Barcelona move

Prior to the transfer collapse, Bayern sporting director Max Eberl had expressed clear optimism regarding their ongoing pursuit of the attacker: “We agree that we will sign an attacking player if he is affordable. We had a very good discussion and hope that we can make progress.”

The club hierarchy viewed Gordon as an ideal signing to reinforce their front line ahead of the new campaign. However, their reluctance to meet Newcastle's hefty valuation ultimately opened the door for Barcelona to step in.