Slot: Paris Enrique doesn’t give you a chance… and this is Isaac’s stance

Speaking about the match against Paris Saint-Germain, Slott explained: “We can’t fully compare Paris Saint-Germain to Manchester City, because when we controlled the game and had possession in the first 35 minutes, that was also down to City staying in their positions better and not pressing us as hard.”

He continued: “Whereas Paris Saint-Germain, in recent seasons since Luis Enrique took charge, have shown that they don’t give you any chance to keep possession easily. The pressure is constant throughout the match.”

He continued: “The positive aspect is that we have gained a great deal of experience this year in dealing with setbacks, thanks to all the setbacks we have faced this season.”

He noted: “I think that when you play in the Champions League quarter-finals, it doesn’t really matter where you are in the season – whether you’re still in the FA Cup, the League Cup or even the domestic league – it’s always a special moment. We can never underestimate a Champions League quarter-final, especially if we’re facing the European champions who deservedly won the title last season and are performing exceptionally well this season too.”

He explained: “I don’t focus too much on where we are in the season. I just focus on the challenge itself, and it’s a brilliant challenge, because in football, it’s nice sometimes to get a second chance. In life in general, it’s nice to get a second chance.”

He continued: “As I said, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are very similar, given the quality of their players and their style of play. So, this is another chance for us to prove that we are not the team we were during those 20 minutes at the Etihad Stadium that we’d rather forget, but rather the team we were in the first 35 minutes.”

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