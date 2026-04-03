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Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

Simeone on anti-Islamic racism: ‘We’ve lost respect’

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
Barcelona
LaLiga
D. Simeone
L. Yamal
Spain vs Egypt
Spain
Egypt
Friendlies
Spain
Egypt

Atlético manager: God willing, we’ll keep fighting until the very end

Diego Simeone, Atlético Madrid’s manager, spoke about Saturday’s clash with Barcelona in Matchday 30 of La Liga.

The newspaper AS published Simeone’s comments during the press conference, which he opened by discussing injuries.

Simeone said, “Oblak has recovered perfectly and will start training with the squad next Monday.”

He added, “Barcelona have been playing a specific style for two years since Hansi Flick arrived, and they won’t change that because it’s their style and their approach to winning matches.”

He continued, “We will approach the match with the same enthusiasm we have shown all season… We began our preparations for the season with a passion to reach this stage, and God willing, we will continue to compete until the very end.”

  • Racist chants are not limited to Spain

    Simeone commented on the offensive racist chants heard during the friendly match between Spain and Egypt, and on Lamine Yamal’s remarks.

    The Argentine manager said, “I think it’s a social and global issue; it’s not limited to Spain, Brazil or Argentina.”

    He continued, “Respect was lost several years ago; the respect that used to exist among parents, teachers, the police, club managers, coaches and leaders. We lost it, and today we no longer have it. We must all work with awareness and faith in God, knowing that the path is faith so that we can improve things.”

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