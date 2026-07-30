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'Dancing is in my blood' - Ex-Chelsea & Man City star signs up for Strictly Come Dancing
Wright-Phillips swap boots for ballroom
Former England international Wright-Phillips has been announced as a contestant for the upcoming 2026 series of Strictly Come Dancing. The news was officially revealed on Thursday across the flagship BBC show’s social media channels.
The former winger enjoyed a stellar playing career, earning 36 caps for his country alongside high-profile stints at Manchester City, Chelsea, and Queens Park Rangers. He also spent time in the United States representing the New York Red Bulls and Phoenix Rising before hanging up his boots.
'Dancing is in my blood'
Speaking after his announcement, Wright-Phillips expressed his enthusiasm for the challenge ahead, despite acknowledging the steep learning curve involved in ballroom dancing. The current pundit admitted that his experience on the dance floor has previously been limited to family celebrations.
"Dancing is in my blood - but mainly at family events!" Wright-Phillips joked. "Strictly is definitely outside my comfort zone, but I’m super excited to get started and really looking forward to the challenge!"
Ambassador turns entertainer
Since retiring from professional football, Wright-Phillips has built a successful broadcasting career as a pundit for major networks including the BBC, Sky Sports, ITV, and the Premier League. The son of Arsenal legend Ian Wright has also served as an official Man City club ambassador since 2020.
He now joins an eclectic lineup of celebrities for the 2026 series, including actor Lacey Turner, TV personality Dani Dyer, and Australian singer Delta Goodrem. Further star contestants are set to be unveiled across the summer as anticipation builds for the new autumn season.
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Autumn premiere on BBC
The brand-new series of Strictly Come Dancing will hit television screens this autumn, airing on Saturday and Sunday nights across BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Viewers can already add the flagship entertainment show to their watchlist ahead of the grand September premiere.
Wright-Phillips will look to swap his trademark blistering pace on the wing for rhythm and poise on the dance floor. Football fans will be eager to see if the former Premier League champion can replicate his sporting success in the famous BBC ballroom.
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