Shakira, Madonna & BTS announced as headliners for 2026 World Cup final halftime show

Attention now shifts to the tournament’s opening fixtures as teams finalise their preparations for the June start in North America. The United States will kick off their campaign against Paraguay in California, while Mexico host South Africa at the legendary Azteca Stadium. With BTS currently navigating a sold-out world tour and Madonna set for a major appearance at the Tribeca Festival, these headliners will arrive in New Jersey at the peak of their global influence for the mid-July showpiece.