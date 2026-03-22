"Seriously? That's alarming!" A worrying statistic from FC Bayern has left Joshua Kimmich shaken

Against Union, there were actually opportunities for far more than four goals. According to sporting director Christoph Freund, “two or three” more would have been possible – and that’s actually an understatement. Munich had 31 shots on goal, more than in any other Bundesliga match this season. Lennart Karl and Harry Kane both squandered two clear-cut chances rather miserably.

It was particularly bitter for Kane, who – as the second-highest goalscorer – is chasing Robert Lewandowski’s record of 41 goals from the 2020/21 season. After four consecutive braces, the English striker had failed to score in his last two matches. Due to calf problems, he was not in the squad against Borussia Mönchengladbach, and against Bayer Leverkusen he only came on as a substitute.

In the clash with Union, Kane had a total of eleven shots on goal, the highest tally for a single player in a match this season. However, partly due to the two missed chances, he scored just one goal and now stands on a total of 31. To break the record, he must increase his already outstanding average of 1.19 goals per game to 1.57 in the remaining Bundesliga fixtures. "It’s definitely possible," said Kane.