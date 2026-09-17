Gnabry's long-awaited return! Vincent Kompany ready to unleash fit-again Bayern star against Union Berlin

Serge Gnabry is finally poised to make his long-awaited comeback for Bayern Munich after spending five months out of action. The 31-year-old attacker has not featured in a competitive fixture since April 15, when he lined up against Real Madrid in the Champions League. A severe muscular injury in his adductor region forced him onto the sidelines for an extended period, which ultimately ruled him out of international duty over the summer.

However, after successfully returning to the matchday squad against SV Elversberg, the German international is now ready to take the next step in his recovery.