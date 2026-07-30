From selling Alexander Isak to monumental transfer failures: Newcastle's year of discontent left Eddie Howe in an impossible position

Howe, of course, did stay on initially with the backing of the hierarchy, but a change of heart has proven Shearer right as the head coach steps down before the season has even begun. There is no doubt that another very testing summer transfer window behind the scenes has played a significant role in his departure.

It was widely predicted that a number of key figures would depart after such a disappointing season where Newcastle failed to qualify for any form of European football, with Howe even admitting as much during the run-in when he revealed there were "some big players maybe entering their final few months" at the club.

He wasn't wrong. It was still May when star winger Anthony Gordon completed a £69m ($92m) move to Barcelona, and standout midfielder Sandro Tonali would follow the England international through the exit by joining Tottenham in a blockbuster £100m ($133m) deal in early July. Kieran Trippier, a huge dressing room presence, also departed for Wolves at the end of his contract.

If those exits weren't already damaging enough to Howe's desire to continue, Arsenal are pushing to sign talismanic club captain Bruno Guimaraes, who, in turn, is said to be keen on a move to north London. It has been claimed that the English tactician believes the Brazilian will ultimately be sold, despite the Magpies' public stance that they won't entertain offers, which may well have been the final straw for the beleaguered head coach.

Rather pointedly, he said after the defeat at Bristol City that he could not "control the forces that are at play", adding that "what will be, will be" when it comes to Bruno's future.