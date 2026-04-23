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Secret weapon? Taylor Harwood-Bellis has the ear of Man Utd icon Roy Keane ahead of Southampton’s FA Cup semi-final trip to Wembley - a man who loved to slay City
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Harwood-Bellis emulating Keane with another Wembley outing
Promotion-chasing Southampton, who remain in the hunt for a top-two finish in the Championship this season, will be heading to Wembley Stadium on Saturday. The original version of that iconic venue is a ground that former Red Devils captain Keane knows all about - having graced the playing surface there on a regular basis when chasing down major honours.
He also locked horns with City in some memorable derby tussles, often getting the better of now ‘noisy neighbours’ from across Manchester, and will be keeping a close eye on events in north London this weekend. That is because Saints defender Harwood-Bellis is engaged to his daughter, Leah.
Will Man Utd icon Keane be offering advice to Harwood-Bellis?
Southampton supporters - many of whom will be heading to Wembley on the Midnite Express, courtesy of the club’s official training kit partner - are ready to embrace any assistance that they can find ahead of locking horns with Premier League title hopefuls.
On Keane being a useful ally, ex-Saints striker and former Republic of Ireland international Long told GOAL: “It's hard though. It was so natural to Roy, the way he played football. I remember he was over with the Ireland team and telling us how to pass the ball and just couldn't understand that we couldn't do what he could do. That sort of stuff.
“He'll be honest with him [Harwood-Bellis], I know that anyway, and tell him how it is. He's got a lot of people fighting in his corner. But he's clearly come through the hard way as well.
“He's kind of breaking through. It didn't really happen for him. He went on loan to Burnley and now he's come to Saints. He's really had to dig deep and show what he can do. He's got his England goal and the future does look bright for him.”
- Midnite
Is Harwood-Bellis destined to become Southampton's club captain?
Harwood-Bellis savoured European U21 Championship glory with England in 2023, filling the armband at times for the Young Lions, and scored on his senior international debut against Ireland in November 2024 - with Keane watching on while filling a punditry role.
Quizzed on whether the 24-year-old centre-half, who is a product of City’s fabled academy system, is a Saints captain of the future - having already taken on that responsibility in certain fixtures - Long said: “I know a few players that have played with him. He's a bubbly character. He's lively in the dressing room. He's good around the place. But when it comes to the matchday, he has switched on. He's fully focused on the game.
“He's got Jack Stephens, he's club captain at the moment. I've played with Jack, he's the same sort of mentality. I'm sure he'd take Harwood-Bellis under his wing and show him the ropes a little bit.
“But you can see there is a step up there for him. Jack's not going to be around forever. So I suppose that looks like the next step for Harwood-Bellis. But there is plenty of time for that.”
How can Southampton trouble Haaland and Man City?
For now, Harwood-Bellis is focused on the challenge of trying to contain his former employers. While filling a defensive berth, his path could cross with prolific Norwegian striker Erling Haaland.
Pressed on how this City team can be disrupted and troubled, Long added: “That is a million dollar question. I suppose there's no pressure on the Southampton lads, everyone's kind of expecting them to lose. It's kind of a no-lose situation when you go there and give it your all.
“They're a team that's in top form. I suppose that confidence goes a long way when it comes to these games. Southampton are used to controlling possession but against Man City, that's not quite so easy - it's going to be very, very tough.
“But they've put some good results in to get here. They've beaten Arsenal, who were also top of the league, so they can do it. I suppose it’s about belief and just going out there and leaving it all on the pitch.”
Southampton saw off Arsenal in the quarter-finals, courtesy of a dramatic winner from highly-rated midfielder Shea Charles. They could be back at Wembley in the weeks to come for the FA Cup final and potentially the Championship play-off final.
Asked if promotion back to the Premier League is the club’s top priority and where that leaves a bid for cup glory, Long said: “Yes, but if you ask the fans, I'm sure they’ve really enjoyed the Championships this year and the FA Cup is massive. I think it was in 1976 the last time they won it. They still talk about it to this day. So, getting to a final… I do fancy Leeds to win the other semi and then it's a great chance to have an FA Cup.
“Playing in the Premier League is brilliant, but having that cup, having the memories, having that day with your kids and with your family and stuff, I'm sure the Saints fans would maybe prioritise that.”
- Midnite
Next stop Wembley! All abord the Midnite Express
Fresh from a 2-2 draw with Bristol City in midweek that extended the club’s unbeaten run across all competitions to 20 games, Saints supporters will be heading to north London in buoyant mood.
Southampton fans asked, Midnite delivered as the in-demand Midnite Express returns with free luxury coach travel for the club’s FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City on Saturday, April 25. Midnite, Southampton’s official training kit partner, has run exciting fan-led initiatives throughout the 2025/26 campaign, including the first Midnite Express when Saints played Sheffield United earlier this season.