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Sean Dyche claims Andoni Iraola 'plays lower league football' in honest assessment of new Liverpool manager
Adapting to the Premier League
Dyche has lauded the tactical flexibility of new Liverpool manager Iraola. Speaking on The Good, the Bad and The Football podcast, the former Everton boss provided an honest assessment of Iraola's managerial skills.
Iraola earned his high-profile move to Anfield after overseeing three impressive seasons at Bournemouth. However, his initial introduction to English football was far from smooth. The Spaniard famously failed to win any of his opening nine Premier League games in charge of the Cherries. That difficult early run included a heavy 3-0 defeat to Dyche's Everton in October 2023.
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A pragmatic tactical shift
Following that heavy defeat on Merseyside, Iraola quickly realised his intended style of play was unlikely to yield results. He subsequently made a dramatic shift in his approach to secure survival. As a result, Bournemouth immediately won 2-1 over Burnley in the league. Dyche praised this adaptability, noting how Iraola essentially adopted a more direct style but executed it with superior athletes.
"Iraola basically plays lower league football, but at a high level," Dyche explained. "They turn you and turn you, and force you into submission. High quality and high energy version."
Abandoning the Spanish way
The stark contrast between Iraola's early matches and his eventual successful formula left a lasting impression on Dyche. He admitted he was amazed by the Spaniard's willingness to completely abandon his initial footballing philosophy.
"I marvelled at it because we ran all over them at Everton when he was trying to play what you would imagine is the Spanish way," he added. "I think he is brilliant at managing, as you could tell he went 'this ain't going to work'.
"The next time we played them, he is bombing it down our throats, getting us turned, full backs keep turning and having to run back towards their own goal, centre halves thinking that they never get a break. They looked a different outfit and he's done a brilliant job."
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Bringing the energy to Anfield
That relentless tactical evolution transformed Bournemouth into a completely different outfit. Now, Iraola is tasked with bringing that same winning formula to one of the biggest clubs in world football. The Anfield faithful will be eager to see how his intense, pressing style translates to a squad packed with elite talent. The manager will face intense scrutiny as he looks to establish his authority on Merseyside.
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