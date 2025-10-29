Scott McTominay addresses his Napoli future amid talk of potential Premier League return & sensational Barcelona transfer

Napoli sit top of the pile in Serie A yet again, although they are level on points with high-flying Roma. McTominay was a crucial figure again at the weekend as the Partonopei secured a huge victory over Inter, opening up a six-point gap to the dangerous Nerazzurri.

During the summer, McTominay spoke with the BBC about his time so far in Italy, he said: "The people in Naples are incredible, they're so passionate and everywhere you go there are people who say 'Forza Napoli' and they want to speak to you and have a conversation and that inspires you every time you go on the pitch because they care. It's different, a totally different way of life over there - the way you eat, the way you live and all that. It gives you more mental strength. I've always lived very close to my mum, so I could go whenever I wanted. Whereas now I live 1,500 miles away so I can't just go home and see my mum, my family, my sister and my kids so it's different, but in life you sometimes have to take yourself out of your comfort zone and I've always prided myself on that. I would never want to be in my comfort zone, and if I can go away anywhere and establish myself and do well, why not? Who's to stop me doing that?"