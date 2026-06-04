Massive Lionesses boost! Sarina Wiegman confirms Lauren James is fit as England coach demands a win in blockbuster showdown against Spain

The history between these two sides adds an extra layer of tension to the fixture, following Spain’s victory over England in the 2023 World Cup final. However, the Lionesses have reclaimed the upper hand recently, winning three of their last four encounters, including a 1-0 victory at Wembley back in April.

Looking ahead to the tactical battle, Wiegman added: "We know each other really well, so we know what type of players Spain have. But they have more than 11 players that are really good and they have different options in different positions. We just try to prepare for everything that will come in front of us tomorrow. Challenging games always bring the best out of us. We have challenges in every single game. We want to be at our best all the time. We want to improve on the last game we played against Spain. We want to improve every single time we have played a game and take out those things we think we can improve on. That's no different to other games we play."