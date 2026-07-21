Fernando Santos has hailed Bernardo Silva as "a phenomenon by every measure", the former Portugal boss lavishing praise on Real Madrid's new signing. Santos insists the player's exceptional abilities put him among the best in the world.
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Santos: Bernardo resembles Modric... and he will explode alongside Mbappe and Vinicius
peak of his form
Santos praised the player's personal and technical qualities, saying in an interview with the Spanish newspaper "AS": "As a footballer, everyone already knows him. He possesses immense quality and sees football the way very few players in the world do. His level as a player is so high that it is difficult to say he is at the same level as a person, but in his case that is the truth. He is caring, polite, kind and wonderful, and his lips always keep a smile. On a personal and human level, he is one of the best players I have known in my entire career, and Real Madrid have signed a phenomenon in every sense."
What makes Silva a difference-maker on the pitch? Santos had a clear answer: "His intelligence is the main reason. He is a very strong player on the technical level and exceptional on the tactical level. He understands the game well and knows how to read every situation in the match with extreme precision. He always knows what to do with the ball and how to position himself when he does not have it. I used him as a midfielder, a playmaker, and even as a winger, and his performance was excellent in all positions."
Is Bernardo Silva still at his peak at 31? The former Portugal coach didn't hesitate: "Based on what I have seen this season with Manchester City, I say yes. I know him perfectly well and I am certain he still has excellent years ahead of him. He continues to be at the peak of his career and he will prove that. For me, he is still one of the best players in the world, and I believe Real Madrid were completely right to sign him and he will provide a great addition to the team."
Real Madrid's system
On how the player fits alongside the trio of Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior and Jude Bellingham, Santos said: "Great players know how to adapt to every situation and circumstance in a match. Bernardo is very good in this respect and will have no problem playing wherever he is asked. I am sure Mourinho has in mind the role he wants to assign him, and Bernardo will carry it out in the best possible way."
Santos also expects the Portuguese to hold his own in a crowded Real Madrid attack. "He is used to competition and his quality will earn him a place in the starting line-up. I believe he is set to play a very important role, and that is precisely why Mourinho requested him. Perhaps he can play more out wide on the right wing and through the middle from time to time, but wherever they place him he will perform superbly thanks to his tactical intelligence and his reading of the game. Mourinho is a clever coach, highly accomplished in strategic concepts, and he will get the best out of him."
Could he drop into a deeper role near the start of the build-up? Santos has no doubts. "Thanks to his understanding of the game and his high quality, he can do that without any problem. In fact, we saw briefly against Uzbekistan how he formed the central midfield pairing with Bruno Fernandes. Alongside a midfielder of a central nature, he can organise the team's play perfectly, but in my opinion the closer he is to the opponent's goal, the more you benefit from him."
Defensive graft is no issue either, according to Santos. "He proved that during his time with Manchester City. He may look physically weak, but on the pitch he unleashes enormous energy and always puts his abilities at the service of the team. He never spares himself a single run, and he often intercepts the opponent's passes thanks to the ease of his positioning on the pitch and his ability to anticipate the opponents' play."
Modric's lookalike
Asked to compare Silva with Croatian star Luka Modric, Santos said: "I don't like comparing players too much because each player has his own characteristics, but it is clear that there is a similarity between them in their style of play. And I would say that the two main traits they share are enormous technical quality and total commitment to the team."
Two unsuccessful seasons mean the Santiago Bernabeu crowd will be demanding, but Santos brushed aside any worry over how Silva might cope. "That will not be a problem for him at all. He has vast experience, he has played for major clubs, and he will know how to deal with the maximum levels of pressure and demands that Real Madrid require. Bernardo will be entirely up to the responsibility."
He concluded: "I am completely convinced the deal will be a success. I think Real Madrid's fans, who are knowledgeable and discerning supporters who have watched the best players in the world at their stadium, will adore Bernardo Silva. I think he will not let anyone down and will far exceed the expectations placed on him. He is extremely excited because he loves challenges, and this challenge ahead of him is enormous. He is a wonderful player of great value, and he will display all of that while wearing the white shirt."
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