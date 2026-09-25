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Santos agree major kit deal with Adidas to replace Umbro from the 2028 season
Contract switch confirmed for 2028
Santos have agreed a deal with Adidas to become the club's official kit supplier from the 2028 season. The agreement concludes a long-standing association with Umbro, who have produced the team's kits since 2018 and remain under contract until the end of 2027. The upcoming switch is designed to maximise commercial revenue while significantly expanding the Brazilian club's global retail reach.
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German supplier confirms official reunion
The long-term agreement was officially confirmed by the German sportswear manufacturer on Thursday evening. In a released statement, Adidas announced: "Santos Futebol Clube and adidas have reached an agreement for the supply of sporting goods starting in the 2028 season. This will be the third time that the three-stripe brand will produce the uniforms for the Vila Belmiro team."
Portfolio grows within Brazilian top-flight
The addition of Santos expands the German brand's footprint in the Brasileirao, joining an active portfolio that already features Flamengo, Cruzeiro, and Internacional. The partnership will encompass official matchday kits alongside extensive lifestyle and training ranges. Santos retain substantial commercial appeal worldwide, bolstered by the legacy of Pele and the current presence of senior figures including Neymar and Philippe Coutinho.
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Challenging league fixtures demand focus
Beyond off-pitch commercial affairs, Santos currently sit eighth in the Serie A standings with 38 points from 27 fixtures. Cuca's side face a demanding trip to Sao Paulo on October 2 before hosting Flamengo six days later. That crucial run of league matches concludes with an away fixture against Atletico Mineiro on the 11th.
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