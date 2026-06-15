Man up! Sandro Tonali & Bruno Guimaraes told how to act in transfer window as Newcastle midfielders are linked with Man Utd, Arsenal & Man City

Quizzed on whether one, or both, of Tonali and Guimaraes could be lured away from St James’ Park, ex-Newcastle star Waddle - speaking exclusively to GOAL courtesy of NewBettingOffers.co.uk - said: “Well, the World Cup, obviously Tonali's not in the World Cup. Talk, there is, but who's making the talk up? If it's not the player, it's got to be his agent, let's be honest.

“Have they had enough? Disappointing season. Very poor season for Newcastle. Maybe these players are thinking, ‘I need to be playing in the top level, I want to be in the Champions League’ - which is a great get out card now that saying, ‘I want to be in the Champions League’.

“I think if they really want to go, if there's any belief in it, then they should come out and say, ‘I've had a few good years here, I've enjoyed it, but it's time for me to move on’. And it might not be in England - Tonali definitely could be, but Guimaraes, 28/29 now, he could be going somewhere else in Europe.

“I just don't know why players don't come out and say, ‘look, I've enjoyed my time here, but I want to move on’. People respect that. But when you hide behind your agent, or you hide behind the media, they should just be man enough and say, ‘let's squash it, I love Newcastle, I'm staying, I'm happy, very happy’, or, ‘I want to get out, I want to be playing in the Champions League, I don't want to be playing where we are in the league, I want to be in the top four or five, and I need to get out’. Then people put their hand up and say, ‘okay, whatever you want to call us, at least I'm honest’.”