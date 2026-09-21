Samu Aghehowa completes emotional 223-day comeback as Porto striker finally returns after suffering ACL injury

The 22-year-old forward, who was born in Melilla, suffered a devastating rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee back in February. The injury halted a prolific run of form and forced the striker into a lengthy period of rehabilitation that lasted over seven months.

"223 days later.. back to the place where I always wanted to be. Thanks to God for sustaining me during this difficult path," the Spaniard posted on his Instagram account. He was clearly moved by the reception he received at the Estádio do Dragão, adding: "Thanks to my family, my friends and to all the Porto fans for all the love and support that I have received during these months!"

The post drew supportive comments from former teammates, including Roma’s Rodrigo Mora, who replied with a touching message stating: "You've truly earned this, brother," signifying the respect he still commands in the dressing room.



