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Samu Aghehowa completes emotional 223-day comeback as Porto striker finally returns after suffering ACL injury
Aghehowa reflects on difficult recovery journey
The 22-year-old forward, who was born in Melilla, suffered a devastating rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee back in February. The injury halted a prolific run of form and forced the striker into a lengthy period of rehabilitation that lasted over seven months.
"223 days later.. back to the place where I always wanted to be. Thanks to God for sustaining me during this difficult path," the Spaniard posted on his Instagram account. He was clearly moved by the reception he received at the Estádio do Dragão, adding: "Thanks to my family, my friends and to all the Porto fans for all the love and support that I have received during these months!"
The post drew supportive comments from former teammates, including Roma’s Rodrigo Mora, who replied with a touching message stating: "You've truly earned this, brother," signifying the respect he still commands in the dressing room.
- AFP
Farioli hails medical staff after crucial victory
Porto manager Francesco Farioli was quick to praise the behind-the-scenes effort required to get his star attacker back into contention. Despite Aghehowa's absence, the Dragons have managed to maintain a perfect record in the league, winning all seven of their opening fixtures to sit at the summit of the Primeira Liga table.
Speaking after the 3-1 win, Farioli credited the specialists who worked daily with the player to ensure his knee was strong enough for the rigours of top-flight football. "The fact that we have Samu back says a lot, and Samu was there congratulating the entire medical and performance department, We are a team that needs everyone," explained Francesco Farioli.
"Unfortunately, we played many months without him and we know how much we missed him. We are very happy to have him back and now it is time to try to recover those who have been out in recent days."
Fighting for a place in a crowded attack
While the return of the Spaniard is a massive boost for Porto, he faces a significant challenge to reclaim his starting spot in the lineup. During his time in the treatment room, the club moved to bolster their offensive options by bringing in high-profile talent.
The arrivals of Mexican international Santi Gimenez and former AC Milan forward Andre Silva have added depth and quality to Farioli's squad, meaning Aghehowa will have to earn his minutes through consistent performances in training and substitute appearances.
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International ambitions for Samu
Beyond his domestic duties, Aghehowa has his sights set on regaining his place in the Spanish national team setup. The timing of his ACL injury was particularly cruel, as it effectively removed him from consideration for Luis de la Fuente’s squad ahead of the World Cup. If he can rediscover the scoring touch that made him one of Europe's most sought-after young strikers, a recall to the Spanish squad may not be far away for the Melilla-born star.
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