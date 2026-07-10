Samir Nasri spends 10 hours in police custody as ex-Arsenal & Man City star caught up in alleged drug trafficking and money laundering affair

Nasri’s implication in the organised money laundering aspect of the case stems from his former role as a manager and shareholder of "XS", a nightclub in Ivry-sur-Seine, which he joined around 2016. Authorities are investigating whether the venue was utilised to disguise illicit funds from Berrebouh's criminal network. This lengthy interrogation in the capital follows an initial stint in police custody that the former midfielder previously underwent in Marseille at the end of June.