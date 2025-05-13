Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr 2024-25Getty
Chris Burton

Sack manager, director & half the players! Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr demands as Portuguese GOAT stalls on extending record-breaking contract in Saudi Pro League

C. RonaldoSaudi Pro LeagueAl Nassr FC

Cristiano Ronaldo’s demands for signing a new Al-Nassr contract reportedly include sacking the club’s coach, sporting director and several players.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Current deal is set to expire this summer
  • Reluctant to pen extension as things stand
  • Wants sweeping changes across the board
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match