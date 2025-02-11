Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney warned of ‘Achilles heel’ that threatens Wrexham’s bid for historic third successive promotion
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have been warned of the “Achilles heel” that is threatening to dash Wrexham’s dreams of landing a historic promotion.
- Hollywood co-owners in North Wales have overseen meteoric rise
- Red Dragons are now flying high in League One
- Can become first EFL side to win three successive promotions