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Russell Martin says he has no regrets over miserable Rangers spell that saw ex-Southampton boss sacked after four months
Reflecting on a difficult chapter at Ibrox
Appointed by new owners in the summer, Martin lasted 123 days before departing. Across 17 matches, he recorded five wins, six draws and six defeats. Despite a devastating 9-1 aggregate loss to Club Brugge in Champions League qualifying and securing merely one league victory from seven attempts, he remains resolute.
"I don't regret anything," he explained to BBC Radio 5 Live. "There's loads of frustration for me as a coach and a manager and a leader but ultimately, it's always your fault as a manager. It's my fault I didn't do well enough and you learn from it and I'll be better for it, for sure."
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The personal toll of football management
The intensity of the job quickly spilled over into his personal life, creating a toxic environment. While he expressed affection for the city, the former Scotland international revealed the escalating hostility made it impossible for his family to support him. "I love Glasgow as a city," he noted. "I loved living there. It was really difficult for the people around me - family, friends. When my kids came up, they couldn't come to the game because of the level of abuse I was receiving at that point." He described this intense reign as "character building".
Navigating massive transition and expectations
His appointment coincided with an era of massive transition, overseeing a radical squad overhaul. "There was so much change," he admitted. "I walked in to the club at a time of new owners that had literally been in there two weeks when I came in. New director of football, chief exec, head of performance, new head coach, 14 new players." He added: "I tried to stress a lot that it probably would take some time so that's my fault because I was in a place where historically and traditionally you don't really have time. I'd have loved the time to have built something and I felt that was what the club needed. The owners decided differently and they made their decision."
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Taking pride in successful summer signings
Rangers have since surged to third under Danny Rohl, sitting three points off leaders Hearts. Despite his exit, the ex-Swansea City boss takes pride in his recruits like Emmanuel Fernandez and Mikey Moore. "It's no surprise to me that he's gone on and done brilliantly," he said of the "outrageous talent" Moore. "Take people like Mani Fernandez. Going from Peterborough in League One to Rangers and playing in front of that crowd all of a sudden and it's a completely different experience. He's been brilliant." These summer signings have become vital, combining for 11 goals under the new regime.
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