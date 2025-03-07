Ruben Amorim told he is DROWNING in 'sink or swim' situation at Man Utd after failing to improve Red Devils since taking over from Erik ten Hag
Ruben Amorim has been warned that he is drowning in a "sink or swim" situation at Manchester United after failing to improve the Red Devils.
- Amorim replaced Erik ten Hag in November
- Portuguese has struggled to work his magic at OT
- Has won just five of his first 16 PL matches with United