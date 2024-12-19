'Little bit upset with me' - Ruben Amorim reveals how Alejandro Garnacho is feeling after being dropped along with Marcus Rashford for Man Utd's derby clash with City
Ruben Amorim has revealed Alejandro Garnacho is a "little bit upset" with him after being dropped for Manchester United's derby clash with City.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Garnacho and Rashford omitted from derby squad
- Argentine "upset" with his Portuguese manager
- Back in squad for Spurs clash