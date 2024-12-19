FBL-ENG-PR-IPSWICH-MAN UTDAFP
Soham Mukherjee

'Little bit upset with me' - Ruben Amorim reveals how Alejandro Garnacho is feeling after being dropped along with Marcus Rashford for Man Utd's derby clash with City

R. AmorimA. GarnachoTottenham vs Manchester UnitedTottenhamManchester UnitedCarabao CupPremier League

Ruben Amorim has revealed Alejandro Garnacho is a "little bit upset" with him after being dropped for Manchester United's derby clash with City.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Garnacho and Rashford omitted from derby squad
  • Argentine "upset" with his Portuguese manager
  • Back in squad for Spurs clash
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱