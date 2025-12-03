Getty Images Sport
Ruben Amorim admits Matheus Cunha still has 'so much to grow' in brutally honest assessment of Man Utd forward's first few months at Old Trafford
Cunha set to return against West Ham
Cunha missed United's last two games against Crystal Palace and Everton due to a knock to the head he sustained in training but was seen back with his team-mates at Carrington on Wednesday preparing for the next game against the Irons. It is the second spell Cunha has had on the sidelines following his big-money move from Wolves and Amorim admitted that the Brazilian forward has a lot more to give.
Cunha 'thinking too much about numbers'
Amorim told a press conference: "I think he has more levels to go. He's in the different club, different pressure, but I think he copes with that really well. He was struggling because he was not scoring and because of social media views, he was thinking too much about the numbers, but the influence that he has in the team is so important for us. But I think I think Cunha has so much to grow defensively and offensively."
Amorim addresses Yoro 'frustration'
Amorim also addressed Leny Yoro, who was visibly distraught on the sidelines at Selhurst Park on Sunday after being hooked at half-time against Crystal Palace, having given away the penalty from which the Eagles took the lead in United's eventual 2-1 victory. Amorim welcomed Mason Mount giving support to Yoro but he also hinted that the defender is too sensitive.
The coach explained: "It's really important [the support from Mount]. Of course, I also spoke with him because he thinks too much. He makes some mistakes in the game, and then he struggles because he's too young and he wants to do everything so well. He’s growing, with games and with setbacks, it’s not easy for him as a young guy.
"He cannot give that to the people the way he came to the bench, he understands that but he was really frustrated. On the good side it shows that he cares, he knows it wasn’t his best game but he did some things well and I showed him that also. He’s fit and ready for the next challenge."
Cunha has opportunity to boost numbers in coming weeks
Cunha's only Premier League goal for United came in the 4-2 win over Brighton in October but the Red Devils have a relatively kind set of fixtures coming up in which he can boost his numbers. On Thursday they host a West Ham side who are 17th in the Premier League table and have only one away match all season. Next Monday Cunha faces an emotional return to former club Wolves, who have fallen on hard times since he departed for Old Trafford.
Wolves have taken just two points all season and are still without a victory. If they continue on their current rate of results they will break Derby County's unwanted record of taking the fewest points in Premier League history.
