Ruben Amorim is back home! Man Utd boss returns to Portugal after Old Trafford sacking
Amorim spotted back in Portugal less than a week after sacking
Reported by Mail Sport, Amorim has wasted no time in returning home after his 'sudden' sacking and was spotted back in Lisbon on Saturday evening. CNN Portugal filmed the former United head coach, who ignored their questioning but ‘grinned’ as he was grilled on his next move by a reporter.
He arrived at Humberto Delgado Airport with his young son on a drizzly night in the Portuguese capital and made his way to a car with two rucksacks. The camera crew were waiting for him outside the airport, and looked to find out what lies in store for Amorim next.
Meanwhile in Manchester, the club appear no closer to appointing a long-term successor to Amorim with Under-18 boss Fletcher currently in charge of the first team. The Scotsman led the Red Devils for the first time in midweek and oversaw a 2-2 draw away at relegation-threatened Burnley.
Amorim grins as asked questions on return to Portugal
Amorim was far from receptive but grinned as he was asked questions by the CNN Portugal reporter.
The interviewer first asked: “Good evening, Manchester was a disappointment?
Receiving no answer, she followed up with: “When are you going back to work, do you have any job offers yet? Will we see you return to Portugal (for a job)?”
Continuing to smile without a word of response, Amorim shut his car door on the reporter and proceeded to depart from the airport with his family.
Amorim with 'weight off his shoulders' after United departure?
The encounter was reminiscent of Amorim’s multiple public appearances since he was sacked from his role at Old Trafford on Monday, following a reported clash with sporting director Jason Wilcox and subsequent public words by Amorim that he is a “manager not a coach” after the Red Devils’ 1-1 draw at Leeds United, which would be his final match in charge.
He was spotted with wife Maria Joao Diogo outside their Chesire mansion on Monday, ‘grinning broadly’ and ‘looked as though the weight of the world had been lifted from his shoulders’.
While it is unclear what his severance package amounted to in the end, it had been reported that he would have been due £12million ($16m) had he been sacked before November.
Reports continue that a verdict to sack Amorim was made after a meeting with Wilcox which followed a previous 1-1 draw with bottom side Wolves in the match prior to Leeds, where the United chief reportedly told Amorim that his players were worthy of more ‘trust’.
This came after the Portuguese reverted to a back three despite the success of a back four in victory over Newcastle. Amorim’s choice of system had caused tension in the past, and neither party were left feeling happy after the meeting. Amorim publicly hit out at a perceived lack of autonomy behind the scenes and his words would be the final straw, as the 40-year-old was sacked the very next day.
Where next for Amorim?
While United’s future is left in an uncertain place post-Amorim, it appears likely that the head coach will receive another chance in management before too long. As a very young head coach, his reputation on the continent will likely only have taken a minor hit from his eventful time in the Premier League.
Reports have already begun to emerge that Amorim is being considered for the Benfica job if Jose Mourinho departs for the Portugal national team role after the World Cup. While it is likely that we will see Amorim in the hot-seat at a major European club after he takes some time out, it remains to be seen whether he will ever opt for a return to the Premier League.
