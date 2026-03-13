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Liam Rosenior 'impressed' by Pedro Neto's actions after Chelsea star shoved ball boy over during Champions League loss to PSG
European nightmare in Paris
UEFA has opened an investigation into Neto’s conduct during Chelsea's 5-2 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in midweek. In the final moments at the Parc des Princes, the winger’s frustration boiled over, leading him to shove a ball boy while attempting to retrieve the ball for a quick restart. Disciplinary proceedings for "unsporting behaviour" have been initiated, a move that could result in a retrospective suspension - adding to his woes after the FA recently handed him a one-game ban and a £70,000 fine for improper conduct following his red card against Arsenal. This potential European ban could rule him out of Tuesday’s vital second-leg comeback attempt at Stamford Bridge.
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Rosenior defends Neto
Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of Chelsea's Premier League meeting with Newcastle United on Saturday evening, Rosenior addressed concerns over Neto’s recent conduct. "I've seen the incident back now, it doesn't look good in terms of... I understand Pedro's perspective. He wants to get the ball back in play as quickly as possible. He wants to win for the club. There are ways you go about it," he said.
Rosenior applauds Neto's accountability
Despite the friction, the manager praised the winger's accountability and immediate desire to make amends. "What I was so impressed with him was for him, and it was his idea, he wanted to apologise straight away. Like I've just said, whether it's a goalkeeper, whether it's me as a manager or a player, we make mistakes. It's about learning from those mistakes and making sure they don't happen again," he added.
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Neto issues heartfelt apology
In the aftermath of the PSG clash, Neto expressed profound remorse during an interview with TNT Sports. "I want to apologise. I already spoke with him. It was the heat of the moment... I gave him a little push, and that cannot happen," the winger admitted, emphasising that the incident did not reflect his true character. To ensure his message was understood, Neto enlisted his compatriot Vitinha to translate his words to the young ball boy. "I said sorry like 35 times. I didn’t understand his French but he was laughing, so I think he knew it was a heat-of-the-moment thing," he added, highlighting his persistent effort to make amends.
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