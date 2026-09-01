Ronaldo and Roberto Carlos set for shock takeover as legendary duo close in on multi-million Brazilian club deal

The consortium is headed by executive Enrico Ambrogini, who previously worked alongside Ronaldo at Cruzeiro and Real Valladolid, and features Saudi Prince Abdullah bin Saad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and an African partner.

The club confirmed the agreement in an official statement: "The approved deliberation provides for the establishment of the SAF of Associacao Atletica Internacional de Limeira and the transfer of 80% of SAF shares to the investor, with 20% remaining under the ownership of Associacao Atletica Internacional de Limeira, subject to terms submitted to the relevant governing bodies. The transaction involves proponent Enrico Ambrogini and an investor group that includes five-time world champions Ronaldo Nazario and Roberto Carlos, alongside other investors."

Speaking toESPN.com.br in March, Ambrogini detailed the consortium's financial plans: "My initial proposal involved a capital injection of R$ 10 million within 15 to 18 months, assuming all club debts - which I was told stand at around R$ 8.5 million (£1.2m/$1.6m) - and a minimum guarantee of R$ 187 million (£27m/$36m) across 15 years," he explained.

"Within my Business Plan, I made it very clear that this is not charity; I want a return on my investment. Based on my model, I would see returns starting from year six, when Inter would be financially stable enough not to bleed cash when distributing dividends."