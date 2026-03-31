Ronaldo & Rivaldo visit Brazil national team camp as Joao Pedro admits feeling 'pressure' to emulate 2002 World Cup heroes

A major frustration for fans remains the inability of stars like Vinicius Junior and Raphinha to replicate their prolific club form on the international stage. While Pedro has excelled in England with 14 goals and eight assists for Chelsea in the Premier League this season, translating that efficiency to the national team has proven difficult for the entire attacking unit.

"We're getting to know each other better," Pedro explained. "I play in England, Vini plays in Spain, and Raphinha is at another club. We need to be training together just as we do at our clubs, where we spend the whole year. With the national team, you do things differently to how you do them at your club, so you need to adapt quickly. With more training time, things start to run more smoothly. Things will start to click soon enough."