Crystal Pix
'Just like Barca!' – Ronald Araujo reacts after stunning backheel assist sparks Liverpool fightback
Araujo backheel sparks Liverpool fightback
Ronald Araujo played a pivotal role as Liverpool kicked off their Champions League campaign with a 2-1 comeback victory over Atletico Madrid at Anfield. The Reds fell behind to Marcos Llorente's 17th-minute strike before mounting a firm response on home soil.
Momentum shifted when Jan Oblak thwarted Bradley Barcola, only for Araujo to cutely flick the bobbling ball into the path of Dominik Szoboszlai for a close-range equaliser.
Alexis Mac Allister subsequently struck a second-half winner to hand manager Andoni Iraola a winning start to the European league phase.
- Crystal Pix
Defender breaks down crucial assist
Speaking to Movistar post-match, Araujo broke down the instinctive vision behind his crucial intervention. The defender admitted good fortune played a part as his backheel found its target through a crowded penalty box.
He emphasized his satisfaction at contributing directly to such an important European result for his new club.
"It was a nice shot, a good opportunity inside the box," Araujo stated. "I was lucky it went between the centre-backs. I'm very happy and very pleased to be able to help the team."
Uruguayan compares Liverpool to Barcelona standards
Reflecting on his adaptation to English football, Araujo drew direct parallels between Liverpool and former club Barcelona. The centre-back acknowledged the relentless pressure that comes with representing Europe's elite institutions.
He reiterated his commitment to establishing his own identity while meeting the demands set by Iraola and the Anfield crowd.
"It's a big team like Barca," Araujo noted. "You have to give your best and there are high expectations. I'm happy and working hard. I'm eager to give my all and be myself."
- APL
Reds target momentum ahead of Austrian trip
Araujo praised Liverpool's tactical discipline in overcoming a resilient Atletico Madrid setup to secure all three points.
The victory establishes early momentum for Iraola's men as they begin their European journey under the new tournament format.
Liverpool now turn their attention back to domestic duties before travelling to Austria to face LASK in their next Champions League fixture.
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