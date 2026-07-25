Romelu Lukaku will not accept back-up role at Napoli as agent warns Belgian won't stay where he is 'not wanted'

With Napoli sporting director Giovanni Manna recently admitting the club must discuss next steps with Lukaku once he returns from holiday, Pastorello was asked directly whether the Belgian would accept being a reserve for the 2026-27 season. He replied: "Obviously not. He’s an extraordinary player, and he’s proved it. He’s one of the most prolific strikers in the world. It’s hard for us to accept a situation like that.

"Obviously there might be an initial pecking order, but ultimately it’s what happens on the pitch that decides. Behind Manna’s comments, there could also be financial considerations, given that there are two top-class strikers."

Regarding a potential contract extension or salary adjustment, the agent added: "Even proposing a contract extension comes with additional costs. It’s not just about the wages. Romelu has earned this level of contract because of everything he’s accomplished throughout his career. Perhaps the time hasn’t come yet to spread his salary over a longer period."

He continued: "Last season wasn’t entirely his fault. If he had been allowed to stay and train where he wanted, he might have returned sooner and played a leading role at the World Cup, which, in the end, he did anyway. Romelu isn’t the kind of person who stays where he’s not wanted. A club strategy can be perfectly legitimate."