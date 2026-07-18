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Romelu Lukaku off to MLS? Ajax and Monaco must battle American interest to land striker with Napoli exit expected
MLS enters the race for Lukaku
Lukaku's future could lie outside Europe, with MLS emerging as a genuine option for the experienced forward, as per Tuttosport. The reports suggest New York City FC have identified the Belgian as a potential marquee signing after his performances at the World Cup increased his appeal.
Napoli are willing to sell Lukaku as they look to reduce their wage bill and strengthen the squad under Massimiliano Allegri. The striker is currently on holiday following his international commitments, while his representatives continue to assess interest from several clubs. European sides remain firmly in contention, but growing interest from the United States has added another dimension to the transfer race.
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No formal offers have been made
Several clubs are understood to be monitoring his availability. Ajax and Monaco have both made initial enquiries but have not yet opened formal negotiations. Any deal is likely to depend on Lukaku accepting reduced personal terms, with his current Napoli salary reportedly standing at around €12 million gross per season.
Fenerbahce are also tracking the striker's situation, although their recent signing of Mason Greenwood could affect their ability to pursue another high-profile attacking addition. Meanwhile, reports linking Besiktas with Lukaku have cooled.
Napoli want a permanent solution
Napoli are keen to complete a permanent sale to free up funds for further recruitment and avoid an extended transfer saga before the new Serie A season. While Lukaku still has admirers across Europe, his salary remains a significant obstacle. Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is reportedly unwilling to lower the club's valuation despite the desire to remove the striker's wages from the books. An extended stay in Naples appears unlikely unless Lukaku agrees to reduce his salary or convinces Allegri he should remain a key part of the squad, according to Il Mattino.
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A decision on Lukaku's future awaits
Napoli have already started pre-season preparations without Lukaku in training. If a suitable offer arrives from MLS or one of his European suitors, Napoli are expected to approve the transfer. Lukaku must now decide whether to continue in European football or begin a new chapter elsewhere.
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