Romelu Lukaku leaves Napoli again as Serie A side await summer offer amid ongoing recovery from injury

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Lukaku and Napoli have reached a mutual agreement for the striker to leave the club’s training base and return to Belgium. He will finish his recovery process at the Belgian national team's technical centre, a move designed to help him regain fitness ahead of the upcoming World Cup. Unlike previous disagreements regarding his travel, this departure has been sanctioned by the club hierarchy to avoid further internal friction.

The decision marks a shift in tone between the player and the Partenopei. While a similar move in March led to a fine and strained relations, the current atmosphere is one of pragmatic cooperation. Both the club and the player recognise that maintaining a professional relationship is essential as they look toward the summer transfer window, where a resolution to his future is expected to be found.