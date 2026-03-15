"If he always has such clear-cut situations, it means the team is working well. The team played their game; in the first half we tracked back well to deal with their goalkeeper’s long balls, and in the second half we did even better, though Como then brought on some key players. The real difficulty only came after we gained a numerical advantage."

On Malen’s future at the press conference: “Ask the club about that, perhaps in May or June. It’s up to them, but Roma have an option to buy. We’ll see when they exercise it.”