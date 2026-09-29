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Roma say no! Paulo Dybala and Nahuel Molina blocked from travelling to Argentina for Lionel Messi's farewell
Giallorossi prioritise Serie A over Messi tribute
In a move that has sparked significant conversation across the Atlantic, AS Roma have officially declined requests from Dybala and Molina to travel to their homeland for Lionel Messi's final appearance in an Argentina shirt.
The legendary forward is preparing to bring the curtain down on his historic international career in a specially arranged friendly against Benin, but two of his closest former teammates will not be in the stands at the Estadio Monumental to witness the occasion. The club’s stance comes despite the deep personal and professional bonds both players share with the Inter Miami superstar, who led them to World Cup glory in Qatar.
The Italian giants released a formal statement on Tuesday to clarify their position, confirming that both Dybala and Molina would be required to remain at the Trigoria training base during the upcoming international window.
- AFP
Roma justify decision with 'sporting and logistical' reasons
Roma explained that the decision was not a slight against Messi, but rather a necessary measure to ensure their players remain fit for the rigours of Serie A. According to the club’s official communication, "The choice of the club was based on sporting and logistical reasons, related to the length of the intercontinental trip and the proximity of official engagements." This refers specifically to their upcoming clash against Como, which is scheduled just five days after Messi’s match in Argentina.
For Dybala and Molina, the block is a bitter pill to swallow given their shared history with the national team captain. The 32-year-old Dybala has shared the pitch with Messi on 18 occasions, while the 28-year-old Molina has played alongside him 53 times. Both were integral parts of the squad that secured the 2022 World Cup title, a victory that cemented Messi's legacy and created an unbreakable bond among the players.
Selective travel for Scaloni's squad members
Interestingly, the restriction does not apply to every Argentine at the club. While Dybala and Molina are being kept in Italy because they were not named in Scaloni's list for the friendlies, young talent Matias Soule has been granted permission to travel. Because Soule was officially called up by the national team manager to participate in the matches against Bolivia, Burkina Faso, and Benin, Roma are obligated by FIFA regulations to release him.
Despite the firm stance regarding their players, the Giallorossi were careful to avoid causing any diplomatic rift with the Argentine Football Association or Messi himself. The club concluded their statement by offering high praise for the departing legend, ensuring their respect was known to the global football community.
The statement noted: "AS Roma expresses its deepest respect for Messi and his extraordinary career, and wishes him, as well as the Argentine Federation, an excellent evening."
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Argentina prepares for a massive farewell
Back in Argentina, the preparations for Messi's exit are reaching a fever pitch. The match against Benin is set to be the centerpiece of a month-long celebration of the captain's impact on the country. Scaloni has already confirmed that the squad will pay a unique tribute to their leader, including a plan where nobody will wear the 10 jersey during the friendlies leading up to the final game.
This symbolic gesture ensures that the iconic number remains untouched until the man himself wears it for the final time in front of his home supporters, a mark of respect that has been endorsed by the AFA leadership.
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