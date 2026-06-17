How much Roma will offer for Mason Greenwood as Serie A giants ask Marseille to ‘wait’ on summer transfer that stands to benefit Man Utd

Roma boss Gasperini is leaving nothing to chance in his pursuit of Greenwood, reportedly picking up the phone to speak with the player directly. According to Corriere dello Sport, the tactician has asked the 24-year-old to "wait" while the Serie A side formalise their approach to Marseille.

Gasperini was vocal about his frustrations regarding his attacking options during the 2025-26 season and sees the former Manchester United man as the ideal solution to his problems. The personal intervention from the manager highlights how central Greenwood is to Roma's plans as they look to mount a serious domestic challenge next term.



