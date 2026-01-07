Roma chief speaks out on Joshua Zirkzee transfer pursuit after Man Utd's decision to sack Ruben Amorim

The sacking of Amorim has sent shockwaves through the January transfer market, with several potential deals involving United players now hanging in the balance. Foremost among them is the proposed exit of Zirkzee, the Dutch striker who has struggled to find his rhythm at Old Trafford.

Roma had identified the 24-year-old as their primary target for the winter window. The Italians view him as the ideal solution to their goalscoring woes, given his proven track record in Serie A during his time with Bologna. Negotiations or at least serious interest had been bubbling under the surface, but the removal of the Portuguese manager has forced a re-evaluation of the situation.

Speaking to Sky Sports in Italy, the Roma sporting director acknowledged that the parameters of any potential transfer have shifted overnight.

"He is a Manchester United centre-forward liked by many clubs, not just us," Massara said, confirming that the Giallorossi were far from the only suitors monitoring the situation.

However, Massara was realistic about the impact of the managerial change. A new coach often means a clean slate for fringe players, and United may now be reluctant to sanction a departure until the new permanent boss has assessed the squad.

"Naturally, the situation is different after this change of management, there are no contacts in progress, but I wouldn't focus on individual names," Massara added.