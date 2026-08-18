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Rodri reveals exactly why he chose to join Barcelona over Real Madrid
Rodri completes his dream move to Barcelona
Barcelona have officially completed the signing of Rodri. The midfielder arrived in the city yesterday and successfully passed his medical examinations before signing a contract that keeps him at the club until 2030.
Rodri joins after a highly successful period with Manchester City, where he won 13 titles. Speaking at his official presentation today, Rodri expressed his delight at securing the transfer after a lengthy negotiation process. He stated his ambition to help Barcelona maintain their dominance in La Liga and take a significant step forward in European competitions under the guidance of newly appointed manager Hansi Flick.
- AFP
Rejecting Real Madrid for the Catalan giants
The transfer generated massive expectations, especially considering Rodri is the reigning Ballon d'Or winner. While addressing the media, he was asked about the intense speculation surrounding his future and interest from other top European sides, most notably fierce rivals Real Madrid.
Rodri did not shy away from confirming that Barcelona were not the only club vying for his signature, directly acknowledging the reported offer from the Spanish capital. "I would like to say that I am very happy to be here. It is a special day, an important new chapter in my career. It was a hard decision," Rodri explained. "First because of leaving City, they gave me everything and I was tremendously happy and I will always be grateful. I thank them for facilitating my exit. Barcelona have always been a global benchmark for me, for their way of understanding football and their values. It is true that I had another proposal, but Barca were the first option and I told the board that."
Looking forward to working with Flick and Yamal
Rodri also took the opportunity to reassure supporters regarding his physical condition following recent back surgery. He clarified that it was merely an outpatient procedure and insisted he is completely ready to play immediately.
The Spanish international expressed immense excitement about sharing the pitch with young talents like Lamine Yamal, praising the teenager's spectacular progression and incredible performances.
Furthermore, Rodri highlighted his positive conversations with Flick, noting that the manager's brave tactical ideas are highly attractive. He hopes to bring his vast experience to a young dressing room and help the squad achieve their ultimate objective of winning the Champions League this season.
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What's next for Rodri and Barcelona?
Rodri is scheduled to train with his new teammates tomorrow to get up to speed as quickly as possible. Barcelona have organized their traditional Joan Gamper Trophy match against Egyptian side Al Ahly tomorrow evening, where Rodri will be officially presented to the home supporters at the Spotify Camp Nou ahead of the upcoming domestic campaign.
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