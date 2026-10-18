Rodri issues defensive warning despite scoring first Barcelona goal in Real Betis thrashing

Barcelona continued their sensational start to the campaign under Hansi Flick, securing their eleventh consecutive victory of the season against Betis. Despite a dominant offensive showing featuring five different goalscorers—Lamine Yamal, Rodri, Gabriel Jesus, Eric Garcia and Dani Olmo—the Blaugrana were temporarily tested by goals from Valentín Gomez and Abde Ezzalzouli, exposing some lingering vulnerabilities in their defensive transitions before they ran away with the game in the second half.

Rodri pointed out the need for greater defensive solidity if Barcelona are to truly dominate on all fronts this season. "The team is showing its attacking potential, but we're conceding quite a bit. That's where the improvement might come from," he said, as quoted by SPORT.