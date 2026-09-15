Rodri insists Barcelona are NOT Champions League favourites as midfielder outlines the missing pieces for European glory

Barcelona's recent European campaigns have been marred by chaotic exits, notably against Inter and Atletico Madrid, where defensive fragility and disciplinary issues proved costly. Rodri highlighted that mastering these fine margins is essential for progressing into the latter stages.

"I don’t think the Champions League is a tournament where the best team necessarily wins. It’s a tournament of moments, and understanding those moments," he noted. "I think that’s perhaps the area where this team still has room to improve. But if you ask me whether we have a chance, that’s why I came here."

Addressing the tactical shifts required, he pointed toward pragmatism over attacking flair. He added: "It’s about controlling those moments that make the difference in a tie, especially when the important knockout rounds arrive. Red cards, penalties, perhaps not conceding more than you should. All of those things determine whether you go through or go out.

"Perhaps it’s better not to be quite as good offensively but to be more consistent and more solid. The teams that have been able to win it have shown you that. That’s where we have room to improve, and I’m sure we will."



