'We always play looking for victory!' - Roberto Mancini sends clear message to France ahead of Nations League showdown

Mancini has laid down a marker ahead of Italy's high-stakes UEFA Nations League encounter against France, insisting that the Azzurri will never settle for a cautious approach. Italy opened their campaign with a disappointing 2-0 home defeat against Belgium before rebounding in style with an impressive 4-1 away victory over Turkiye, and the manager is now aiming to build momentum in Paris.

Speaking to Sky Sport Italia, the head coach expressed his determination to take the game to the Group A leaders. Mancini stated: 'It will certainly be a great game against a top team, full of extraordinary players, but we always want to make a good impression and will do our best. When you are up against such strong teams, you never play not to win, so naturally we must always play looking for the victory. After that, anything can happen in a game situation.'